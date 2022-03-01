Spurs 118, Thunder 96: What they said after the game

"We had 32 assists so that was a good sign," Gregg Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs cruised to an easy win, beating the Thunder, 118-96, in San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Doug McDermott had 20 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 13 points.

The Spurs move to 17-28 and will next play the Nets and welcome back Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge on Jan. 21.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"We were aggressive. Solid on defense and on the board. I thought we shared it pretty good. We had 32 assists so that was a good sign," Gregg Popovich.

"We’ve beat some really good teams. Unfortunately, the virus hit us, but here we are. We’ve got about halfway to go, and we feel like we can still make a pretty big run at this," McDermott.