Spurs 118, Rockets 109: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs finally snapped their 11-game losing skid after beating the Houston Rockets, 118-109, at home.

Keldon Johnson had 32 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 26 points. Romeo Langford finished with 11 points and five assists while Charles Bassey recorded 10 points and four blocks off the bench.

Gregg Popovich did return to coaching after a pair of games away.

The Spurs are now 7-18 on the season. They will next face the Miami Heat Saturday in Miami.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game, courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Popovich

“The last couple of days, we spent working on just defense. I think that the message got across. These guys showed that it carried over from two days of practice into the game today. I think losing helps you gain that focus," said Popovich on the team's defense against Houston.

Popovich postgame win v HOU... on Keldon J., T. Jones playing to win & "he takes no prisoners", working on defense in practice, C. Bassey's night v HOU, Zach Collins plays a "nasty game" and Boban M. is tough to guard #porvida #nba #gospursgo #rockets pic.twitter.com/sdSFBh20Ai — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 9, 2022

Johnson

"It was definitely a team effort tonight. I can't take all the joy. They put me in good situations to be successful. Coach [Popovich] puts me in good situations to be successful. I just made the best of that opportunity, but I feel like without my teammates and coaches there, I wouldn't be standing here right now," said Johnson. "I feel like they put their trust in me, and they give me the opportunity, and I just made the best of it tonight.”

Jones

“The defense they were playing, there was a lot open tonight. They made some adjustments throughout the game that helped open the floor for other guys as well," Jones said. "I’m just trying to do everything I can to help this team win. We’re down a couple of guys. So just trying to be more aggressive, handle that big load without those guys on the floor.”

ROCKETS

