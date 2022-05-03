Spurs 117, Lakers 110: What they said after the game

The Spurs snapped their 4-game losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs faced off against the Lakers and got the 117-110 win. San Antonio also snapped their four-game losing streak.

Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 26 points. Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl each had 18 points in the win. San Antonio was without Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell.

The Spurs move to 25-40 and will next play the Raptors at home on March 9 to continue their 7-game homestand.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Lakers.

And Popovich is now 1 win away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in reg season wins (1335)



He is now tied for the lead w/ Don Nelson. #porvida #nba75 pic.twitter.com/PadFQHbtrP — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 8, 2022

SPURS

"I been comfortable here for a while. We got a lot of guys here that know how to play. That know-how to put the ball in the bucket. A lot of guys have different niches on this team. I think a lot of guys have carved out good roles here and a good step to being a great team is guys knowing their roles," said Richardson.

"We're thrilled with the win. We have nine turnovers. I thought we were sloppy. I thought we were a little bit quick. Not very patient but we played good defense down the stretch and that's what fueled our lead I think because we weren't great offensively but we got a lot of good stops," Gregg Popovich said.

“They [Lakers] were playing pretty small so I had to take advantage of that. I had a pretty poor first half so I was a little bit upset with myself. Probably made me play a little bit harder. Just trying to take advantage of the matchups. Last few games we've been pretty soft on defense. The shootaround this morning was a little bit more intense," Poeltl said.

LAKERS

Head coach Frank Vogel