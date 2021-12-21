Spurs 116, Clippers 92: What they said after the game

The Spurs improved to 2-1 on their four-game road trip.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs went into Los Angeles to face the Clippers and got a convincing 116-92 win on the road.

Dejounte Murray led the team with another triple-double with 24 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds, Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Keldon Johnson finished with 12 points.

The Spurs (12-18) will next play the Lakers on Dec. 23.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Clippers.

SPURS

“We're being solid down the stretch. Not getting in a hurry. Remembering how you got there and all these things take experience. Maybe we're learning that," Gregg Popovich.

"We've lost a lot of leads this year. It was good to keep pushing it. Come out with a good road win. Try not to take our foot off the gas," Derrick White.

"Staying consistent to the game plan, to how we're supposed to play on the defensive end and execute. Know who is on the floor. Play 48 minutes," Murray.

CLIPPERS

"I thought they out-toughed us tonight. They got whatever they wanted. They controlled the whole game but I thought their pace was fast. We couldn't keep up with their pace. Couldn't guard 1-on-1," Ty Lue.