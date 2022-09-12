Spurs 115, Heat 111: What they said after the game

The Spurs have now won two-straight games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs finally are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Miami Heat, 115-111, on the road.

Keldon Johnson had 21 points and six rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 10 points. Romeo Langford finished with a career-high 19 points and six rebounds while Devin Vassell recorded 18 points and four rebounds off the bench.

The Spurs scored 54 points in the paint against the Heat after scoring 60 in the paint in their last game versus the Rockets.

The Spurs are now 8-18 on the season. They will next face the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Heat.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"In general, the whole team did a good job," Popovich said. "They're behind the curve coming out every night with all the injuries and they haven't missed a beat. They've competed really well and we had some timely shots tonight down the stretch."

Langford

"We did a good job at moving the ball and playing hard and it just happened to be that way tonight," Langford said. "It shows that the future is really bright for this group especially because we're young."

Langford on his night v Heat, on the team having a bright future, having confidence in Vassell, Collins and Bassey's defense on Adebayo ... #porvida #nba #heatculture #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/Pnv4aTwDo9 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 11, 2022

Zach Collins

"We just played so well all game. I think just us not wanting to not give that one away was more powerful than us just trying to relax," said Collins. "We're super happy, for sure."

Collins on win v Heat, confidence in Vassell, defense on Adebayo, happy to get second straight win #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/rr4M7BGW7d — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 11, 2022

HEAT

Erik Spoelstra