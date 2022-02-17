Spurs 114, Thunder 106: What they said after the game

The Spurs go into the All-Star break on a winning note.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs head into the NBA All-Star break on a good note, beating the Thunder, 114-106, on the Rodeo Road Trip. They are currently 3-2 on their extended road trip.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 22 points. Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 18 points and eight assists.

San Antonio had four double-digit scorers in the first half of play against the Thunder while OKC rookie, Josh Giddey, recorded his third-consecutive triple-double adding 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists versus the Spurs.

The Spurs move to 23-36 and will next play the Wizards on Feb. 25 to continue the Rodeo Road Trip.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"It's a long road trip. The last game of that trip was tough. Everybody wants to go home. I thought they hung in there pretty good. Did a good job against a really well-coached, aggressive OKC team," Gregg Popovich said.

"It wasn't a perfect game by any means. There was a little back-and-forth. Most importantly, in the end, we pulled out the win. There were some stretches where we let go a bit and that shouldn't happen. But a win is a win and we're happy about that," Poeltl said.