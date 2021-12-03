Spurs 114, Blazers 83: What they said after the game

"I thought we had a good, physical defensive presence. Had good pace on offense," said Gregg Popovich.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs continued their winning streak and won three consecutive games.

Bryn Forbes had 18 points off 7-of-9 shooting as San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-83 on Thursday night to start their three-game road trip.

In his return from injury, Doug McDermott added 16 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 13 assists for San Antonio.

CJ McCollum had 16 points for Portland as the Trail Blazers were without guard Damian Lillard who was out with an injury.

The Spurs (7-13) will next play the Warriors on Dec. 4.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Blazers.

SPURS

"We're just really locking in on that side [defense]. Coaches are putting in great plans for us. We're just communicating a lot better. We're more confident in our scouting report. We're talking a lot out there," said Doug McDermott.

"We started out making shots. That makes everything easier and we made a lot of shots in the first half. I thought we had a good, physical defensive presence. Had good pace on offense," said Gregg Popovich.

"Playing defense! Making the extra pass. The scoring is spread out. Look at how many people scored in double-figures tonight. That's what it's about," said Keldon Johnson.

"It was just deflections all night. With all the speed and talent we got, and youth, I think it's hard to guard us. If you're going to make it an up-and-down game then that's how we want it," said Forbes.

BLAZERS