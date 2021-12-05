Spurs 112, Warriors 107: What they said after the game

The Spurs have now won four-straight.

Derrick White scored 25 points and Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio as they helped snap the Warriors' season-best 11 game home-winning streak.

The Spurs (8-13) will next play the Suns on Monday.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Warriors.

SPURS

“First, I'm thrilled with the way we just played a great team and, gosh, there was so much for us to learn during that game for our young guys. It's going to be fun to go back and pick out the things we did well and the things we did poorly," said Gregg Popovich.

"We’re getting better each game, learning from our mistakes. We made a lot of mistakes today but did a lot of good things and kind of vetted it out to get a big win here on the road," said White.

"The goal is to continue to get better, no matter what. I always preach the same thing. I hope you guys don't get tired of it, it's learning and just working," said Murray.

WARRIORS

"The fact that our guys gave themselves a chance and that second half with that competitiveness was indicative of the kind of team we have and the kind of guys we have. Very proud of them. We just couldn't quite pull it out," said Steve Kerr.

"You got 82 games, got a game every day, back-to-back, every other day. It's just about coming out and competing," said Damion Lee.