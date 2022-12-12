Spurs 112, Cavaliers 111: What they said after the game

The Spurs are on a three-game win streak after beating the Cavaliers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a three-game winning streak after narrowly beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-111, at home.

Josh Richardson had 24 points and two assists to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 21 points. Tre Jones finished with 15 points and five assists while Devin Vassell recorded 16 points off the bench.

The Spurs are now 9-18 on the season. They will next face the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"[We're] playing with a little bit of grunt. More physicality. More purposeful movement. People being responsible for who they are guarding, Taking some pride in it and it follows through on the board. That's what kept us in the game and we're fortunate to make some shots tonight," Gregg Popovich said.

Richardson

"I don't think it's a real difference. It's just changing our mindset. When the losses start piling up it is easy to just be okay with it," Richardson says. "Guys just been competing."

Johnson

"Pop [Popovich] coaches hard every day," Johnson said. "Whether it's shootaround, practice, or a game, he brings intensity every day. We're putting this together day-by-day. That's all we can ask for. We're a young team putting it together. On to Portland."

CAVS

Jarrett Allen

“They [Spurs] just came out with more energy than us in the first half and then we started to pick it up too late, and it was just too big of a hill to climb," Allen said.