Spurs 110, Pacers 99: What was said after the game

The Spurs are now on a two-game winning streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a win versus the Indiana Pacers, 110-99, on their first game back in San Antonio after the 2023 Rodeo Trip. San Antonio is on a two-game win streak.

Jeremy Sochan had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the team while Zach Collins added 18 points. Devin Vassell finished with 18 points and two rebounds in his return from injury while Devonte Graham recorded 18 points in the win.

The Spurs were without Isaiah Roby, Romeo Langford and Keldon Johnson due to injuries. Gregg Popovich and Brett Brown sat out due to illness.

The Spurs are now 16-47 on the season, and will next face the Houston Rockets Saturday night in San Antonio.

SPURS

Coach Mitch Johnson

"I think the guys are making strides," Johnson said. "There's an adjustment physicality-wise, size-wise, schematically. I think you're starting to see some incremental gains on that side of the [defensive] floor. It's hard when you lose a lot of games to focus on defense. You give them credit."

Sochan

"I've said this whole season [that] I think is a process. And I think as the seasons goes along, I feel like I've got [be] more confident, aggressive and imposing my will. I think it's just going to keep going up," Sochan said. "We'll see what happens, but I think it's going to be really positive.”

Graham

"They’re pretty mature and professional, showing up every day, still working hard," said Graham. "Just by the little time I’ve been here, you can tell they’re going to be good, just keep learning, watching film and the locker room has been good and positive. So, those are all good things moving forward in the future.”

