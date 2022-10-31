Spurs 107, Timberwolves 98: What they said after the game

The Spurs have won two-straight games.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-98. The Spurs are 2-1 against the Wolves this season.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and six rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 23 points off the bench. Tre Jones finished with 10 points, and Keita Bates-Diop recorded 18 points.

The team was without Devin Vassell, Isaiah Roby, Josh Richardson and Jeremy Sochan. Rookie Blake Wesley exited the game with a left knee injury, but MRI revealed no major injury.

The Spurs are 5-2 on the season and will next face the Raptors at home Wednesday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"They're young enough. They don't know any better. They just keep playing hard. They love playing with each other," Popovich said. "They're pretty much obeying the 'basketball gods' doing all the simple things that just win games."

Johnson

"We got bumps and bruises but we kept fighting," Johnson said. "We kept playing as a team. It's hard but I feel that if you can look to the left and look to the right you see your brothers. People that you grind with all summer, in the gym constantly everyday. You make it fun."

McDermott

"You’re seeing that with the way we’re playing out there. It doesn’t matter who’s on the floor. It’s who wants it the most, and we’re continuing to play Spurs basketball," McDermott said. "It’s been a blast to be a part of.”

