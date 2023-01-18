Spurs defeat Nets, 106-98

The Spurs snapped their five-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their losing five-game skid with a win over the Brooklyn Nets, 106-98, at the AT&T Center. The Spurs ended the regular-season series against the Nets at 1-1.

Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 16 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while Tre Jones recorded 13 points and five assists in the win.

The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving due to injuries.

The Spurs are now 14-31 on the season and will next face the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"I thought we had a really good second half of transition," Popovich said. "We moved the ball really well. I thought, as usual, our grunt was good. We didn't shoot that well for a good portion of the game but they kept on playing like they always do. I'm thrilled for them."

Sochan

"That's love. I feel like from day one San Antonio showed me that," Sochan said about the fan support following the altercation versus Nets' Markieff Morris. "I always appreciate it and give love to them too."

Johnson

"Just being aggressive. Going downhill. Going to the foul line," Johnson said. "I’m always going to shoot it when I’m open, and in the flow of the game, with the shot clock and everything like that, it depends. But I’m comfortable with my shot, and I’ll keep on shooting it.”

NETS

Jacque Vaughn

“If you just look at the first and third quarter scoring, just not able to put points on the board. Had some good shots along the way and didn’t make them. So, that’s a part of basketball," Vaughn said. "But I think the things we can take care of are the turnovers and rebounding, and that’s just a matter of keeping things simple for turnovers wise and hitting somebody and keeping them off the boards."

Cam Thomas

