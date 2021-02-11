Spurs 102, Magic 89: What they said after the game

Spurs sweep the regular season series against Orlando.

SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs frustrated the Orlando Magic with their opportunistic defense in a 102-89 victory Friday night.

Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds to help San Antonio improve to 3-6. Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 12 points. Murray also had seven assists. Cole Anthony had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Orlando.

The Spurs will next play the Thunder on Nov. 7.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs:

SPURS

"Especially young guys, you want to be able to have them go out there and be able to execute at the end of games. Obviously, everything is not going to be perfect but the one thing that gets us through was our defensive capabilities," said Thaddeus Young.

"Coaching staff did a great job keeping us together. To compete for 48 minutes," said Dejounte Murray.

"We've been in every close game except one game and that was in Indiana. It kind of paid off tonight. We weathered the storm. They made a run. They're [Magic] a tough team," said Keldon Johnson.

MAGIC

"I loved our pace. I believe we were trying to push the ball up the court. Play before the defense got set," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley.