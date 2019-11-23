FINAL

Spurs 104, 76ers 115

The 76ers took the lead early in the first quarter of Friday's game and didn't look back, eventually winning, 115-104, despite DeMar DeRozan leading all players in points (29) and both squads shooting numbers from the field. The home team had the edge in shooting from beyond the arc, which helped buoy them to victory.

San Antonio drops to 5-11 with its eighth straight loss.

---

The 76ers have taken a timeout with 1:37 to go in the game, as the team has an 11-point lead on the Spurs.

---

Philadelphia's lead has ballooned slightly to 11 points, and the 76ers lead the Spurs, 108-97 with just 4:22 to go in the game, despite 10 points from DeMar DeRozan in this quarter.

Third Quarter

Spurs 80, 76ers 87

Another quarter with both teams providing symmetrical contributions to the scoreboard, and the Spurs enter the homestretch of tonight's game down by seven to the 76ers.

The Silver and Black had a chance to grab the lead when Aldridge brought the team to within one, 74-73, with under five minutes to go. But a 13-7 run cushioned Philadelphia's lead once again.

Rudy Gay continues to put on his best performance of the young season.

---

Buckets by Bryn Forbes and LaMarcus Aldridge in the early minutes of the second half have pulled San Antonio to within six points of the 76ers.

Second Quarter

Spurs 52, 76ers 59

The second quarter ended the same way the first one did: with the Spurs down by seven.

Rudy Gay's 17 points leads all players, and is a major reason why the Silver and Black is still in it. Dejounte Murray may have only four points at halftime, but one of those buckets is this beauty of a move.

San Antonio shot just a tick under 50% from the floor in the first half compared to the home team's 54%, but the visitors hold the end in free-throw shooting (87% to 57%).

---

San Antonio is keeping Philadelphia within striking distance. A basket off the hands of Dejounte Murray with 6:18 to go in the half brought the Spurs to within two points of the 76ers, who have scored only seven points this quarter through six full minutes.

Philly leads, 36-34.

First Quarter

Spurs 22, 76ers 29

LaMarcus Aldridge got the Spurs to within five in the final minute of the first quarter, but a Trey Burke floater cemented a seven-point lead after the first dozen minutes for Philadelphia.

Aldridge leads the Silver and Black with eight early points, but only for Spurs managed to score in the first quarter, including Rudy Gay.

San Antonio once again begins the game with an uphill climb.

---

Another game, another slow start for the Spurs, who already find themselves in a 20-10 hole 6:42 into tonight's game.

The sluggish opening periods have become an unfortunate trait of the Silver and Black during the young season, and they haven't always been able to come back for victory later. The Spurs are shooting 36% in the early going, compared to 67% for the home team.

Pregame

How much worse can it get?

That seems to be the question as of late for Spurs fans as the Silver and Black continue searching for an end to their current losing streak dating back nearly two weeks. Entering Friday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the skid stands at seven games—the team's longest in more than 20 years.

"It sucks to lose," DeMar DeRozan said after the team's latest loss to Washington on Wednesday. "On the streak that we are on, every single game that we have lost has felt worse than the last one.”

The latest attempt to break the skid comes as San Antonio remains on the road, taking on a 76ers (9-5) squad that has also been streaky this season. But the 76ers will be looking to add to a recent string of victories when the Spurs come to town.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT. Follow along here for live updates.

RELATED: Want to live like Danny Green? Former Spurs player's San Antonio home is up for sale

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver and Black's seven-game skid is longest since Pop's first season as coach in 1996-97

RELATED: Who’s Second in Command? | The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast