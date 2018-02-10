SAN ANTONIO — One of the storylines heading into the 2018-19 NBA season will be how the Spurs adapt to playing without Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, and Danny Green.

All four played on the franchise’s last championship team in 2014, and Ginobili and Parker won four titles in 16 seasons as teammates.

Ginobili finally retired at age 41, Parker signed with Charlotte as a free agent in July, and Leonard and Green went to Toronto in the trade for DeMar DeRozan, Jeff Poeltl, and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

As someone who has experienced such a transition, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that he thinks the Spurs “are going to be just fine” because of their consistency and the leadership of coach Gregg Popovich and general manager R.C. Buford.

Spoelstra guided Miami to championships in 2012 and 2013, when the Heat were led by such stars as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Ray Allen.

Allen joined Miami in 2013 and earned a title ring in his first season, when the Heat beat the Spurs in the NBA Finals. The Silver and Black returned to the Finals in 2014 and defeated Miami for their fifth championship.

James, Bosh, and Allen have long since left Miami and Wade is retiring after the 2018-19 season.

“These can be big culture years for your organization when there’s a lot of change,” Spoelstra said Sunday before the Spurs’ preseason opener against the Heat at the AT&T Center. “The change is always inevitable, even for franchises like San Antonio and us. It happens to all organizations.

“Eventually it does happen and you lean on your culture. You lean on the stability, you lean on the consistency of whatever your values are. They’re going to be just fine. Pop and R.C. have built something that’s extremely strong at the base and can weather changes. It doesn’t mean there won’t adjustments.”

Spoelstra said the Spurs have been in transition since last season, when they started the season without Parker and Leonard, who were injured. Parker returned from a ruptured quadriceps tendon Nov. 27, but lost his starting job at point guard to Dejounte Murray on Jan. 21.

Parker, who was in his 17th season with the Silver and Black, had been the team’s point guard since five games into his rookie season in 2001-02.

Leonard struggled with a mysterious quadriceps injury for most of the 2017-18 season. He made his debut on Dec. 12 after missing the Spurs’ first 27 games, playing for a month before being shut down for the rest of the season.

“Last year, in my mind, was one of the more remarkable seasons that they’ve had,” Spoelstra said. “Missing players and still able to have the type of success they had, that just shows you how strong the culture and how strong the leadership is from the top.”

Tim Duncan, the cornerstone of all five of San Antonio's title teams, retired after the 2015-16 season.

After going 61-21 in 2016-17, the Spurs slipped to 47-35 last season but still advanced to the playoffs for an NBA-record 21st consecutive year. They had won at least 50 games for 18 straight seasons, another league record, before the streak ended. The Silver and Black lost to Golden State in the first round of the playoffs.

Is Spoelstra glad he won’t have to worry about facing Ginobili anymore?

“You just felt blessed that you had an opportunity to meet at the highest level,” Spoelstra said. “Not only Ginobili but everybody that we faced in the Finals. There’s this incredible respect level throughout both organizations, management to coaching staff to players. We know how difficult those two Finals runs were.

“You actually feel a part of you that’s sad when hall of famers like that finally do move on to something else, because you love that competition and you love, even as fans on the opposing side, just how great and how special those kinds of players are.”

Spoelstra had good things to say about DeRozan, an All-NBA guard who is preparing for his 10th season in the league. A four-time All-Star, DeRozan averaged 23 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists last season.

“He’s a great basketball player,” Spoelstra said. “When you define consistency in this league, it’s about doing what you do every single night, and he’s the epitome of that. Great scorer, great basketball player, and, from what I heard, he’s a terrific teammate. That’s why everybody in Toronto had such affection for him."

© 2018 KENS