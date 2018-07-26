With his 41st birthday only days away, Manu Ginobili has yet to say whether he’ll return for his 17th season with the Spurs or end his storied career as one of basketball’s preeminent goodwill ambassadors.

But there is rising speculation that Ginobili will be back with the only NBA franchise he’s played for since he joined the Silver and Black as a 25-year-old rookie in 2002.

Former teammate Danny Green said Tuesday in the debut of his podcast “Inside the Green Room” that he believes there are strong indications Ginobili is returning for another season.

“With the way he’s been working out, with the way he’s been talking, it seems like we will probably be playing against him this year,” Green said. “I don’t know for sure [but] he’s under contract and it doesn’t seem like he’s ready to give it up yet.”

Green was part of the deal last week that sent him and disgruntled All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for four-time All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

Count Lourdes Ramirez among the legions of Ginobili fans who hope Green is right.

Born and raised in Argentina, Ginobili’s native country, Ramirez has lived in Mexico City for 20 years and attends “four or five” Spurs games each season with her husband, she said.

Ramirez, 39, was in San Antonio recently while her 10-year-old son, Juan Diego, participated in a Spurs youth camp at the University of the Incarnate Word.

“Clearly, we want Manu to come back for another season,” Ramirez said in Spanish. “I go back to Argentina often and I know the fans there feel the same way. We don’t want to see Manu retire. For us, Manu is not only a national icon because he’s been a great athlete, but because he’s been an excellent role model for our children.

“He’s a very intelligent person, a family man who tries to do the right thing. He’s just solid. If we were going to have an idol in Argentina, it would be Manu. He meets all the requirements that a leader must have. There’s no other player like Manu. He’s never forgotten his roots and he makes us proud.”

A four-time NBA champion, Ginobili has seriously contemplated retirement each of the past three years. In some ways, speculation regarding his basketball future has become a rite of summer for Spurs fans.

“Here we are again, waiting to see what he decides,” Lourdes said, chuckling. “It seems he’s always had us this way. When the season ends, we start to wonder if he’s coming back. We hope that he plays another season. It would be a great joy for those of us who enjoy seeing him play. If he could at 40, why can’t he play at 41?”

Born on July 28, 1977, Ginobili turns 41 on Saturday. He was the second-oldest active player in the NBA last season. Sacramento Kings guard/forward Vince Carter, born Jan. 26, 1977, was the oldest and will return for another season.

Ginobili gave no indication about his future after the Spurs lost to the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs in April.

“I’ll let a month or two months go by, and then I’ll see how I feel,” he said. “I’m not the type of guy that makes decisions on the fly or when you’re upset or hurt or whatever. I usually let it sink in and see how it feels.”

Of course, Lourdes Ramirez knows Ginobili’s retirement is inevitable. Even Michael Jordan played a last game.

But Ramirez isn’t quite ready to let go.

“Uno mas,” she said, smiling.

One more.

