South Carolina's Boston gets basketball lessons from fellow Virgin Islander Spurs' Tim Duncan

The pair hit the gym in San Antonio and got to work.

SAN ANTONIO — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston headed into the new season looking to improve her game and she got help from a fellow Virgin Islander -- San Antonio Spurs great and St. Croix's own Tim Duncan.

Looking to improve upon her stellar sophomore season, Boston (who is from St. Thomas) turned to the Spurs legend to hone her basketball skills.

“Growing up in the islands, there aren’t a lot of people that made it to the NBA,” she said to the Associated Press. “He was definitely someone I looked up to. To go work out with him in person was amazing."

Boston's meet-up with Duncan was delayed due to the pandemic.

However, when the Virgin Islanders finally were in the same gym in San Antonio, it was worth the wait for the Gamecock's forward.

"We wanted to do it earlier in the year, but because of COVID it wasn’t the right decision to do it then. I learned a lot from him," she said.

Boston is a force on both ends of the court much like Duncan was for the Spurs.

She is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks a game in her junior season.

And her basketball resume is outstanding.

In her sophomore season, she was named the SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year, SEC All-Tournament Team, SEC Tournament MVP, and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year.