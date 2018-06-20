The Kawhi Leonard trade speculation can be put on hold. For a few hours, at least.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich met with Kawhi Leonard to discuss the issues between the star forward and the team.

ESPN reporting with @ramonashelburne: San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is traveling to Southern California with the intention of meeting with franchise star Kawhi Leonard prior to Thursday’s NBA Draft. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2018

Leonard’s has publicly made it clear that he wants to play in Los Angeles next season, either for the Clippers or Lakers.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have Leonard under contract for at least one more season and have no intention of trading him to a Western Conference opponent.

Leonard is eligible to sign a five-year, $219 million “supermax” extension with the Spurs this summer, but it’s unclear if the Spurs are willing to offer it. Leonard can opt out of his contract and become a free agent next summer, and, if the Spurs don’t trade him this year, the Spurs will be able to offer him the largest contract of any suitor, per the NBA’s salary cap rules.

League sources said that the Spurs’ official position has been trying to work through the issues with Leonard before seriously considering trade offers, according to ESPN.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Spurs were quietly in a similar situation with LaMarcus Aldridge, who requested a trade after the 2016-17 season.

Right now, the Spurs are reportedly encouraging other teams to offer trade packages for Leonard, but have been tight-lipped about what they would want in return for the two-time All-NBA forward.

Sources told ESPN that one of Leonard’s hang-ups in talking to team officials was the perceived lack of support from Popovich and his teammates, Tony Parker in particular.

Parker said this season that he had the “same kind of injury, but mine was 100 times worse.”

Tony Parker says his quad injury was a "100 times worse" than Kawhi's and says the Spurs doctors and trainers did an awesome job with his rehab. pic.twitter.com/Ay8GjDwZLH — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 23, 2018

The 36-year old Parker is a free agent this summer, and if the Spurs can’t convince Leonard and Parker to reconcile, the team may not be able to keep both of them.

Although opening day of the 2018-19 season is months away, the NBA Draft is Thursday night, and offers a chance for the Spurs to clarify their plans for the future. The team holds the 18th pick, but could move up as part of a trade for Leonard.

