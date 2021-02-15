Reports: Spurs game against Pistons postponed due to positive COVID case

This comes after Sunday night's Spurs game against the Charlotte Hornets.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs game against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday has been postponed, according to a tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski.

A tweet by Wojnarowski says a source told ESPN the game is postponed. He also tweeted there was a "positive test" within the Spurs organization.

This comes after Sunday night's Spurs game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Spurs exploded in the second quarter and finished strong in the fourth, knocking off the Hornets 122-110 in Charlotte.