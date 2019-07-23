SAN ANTONIO — Tim Duncan is coming back to the San Antonio Spurs for the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach, the team announced Monday in an understated press release.

You can read what KENS 5's David Flores and Vinnie Vinzetta had to say about the move below, but it's also worth taking a look at how the rest of the sports world reacted to the big news in San Antonio.

A certain other member of the Spurs family couldn't resist an opportunity to poke fun at the centerpiece for the franchise's five championships.

Others joined members of the national media in their optimism about what it means for the Spurs' chances in the coming years.

Tim Duncan and Coach Pop have a long history and usually seem to get along... until they don't. Their chemistry as coaches and voices in the huddle will be one of the top stories for the upcoming season.

Plenty of people pointed out that Tim Duncan has never been known for his fashion sense, and wondered what the 7-footer will wear on the bench as a coach. How formal will his suits be? We'll have to wait and see, and enjoy some old photos in the meantime.