Sunday, San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili celebrated his 42nd birthday, and throughout social media, fellow Spurs greats, basketball players, and fans alike joined in the celebration.

Former teammate and fellow left-hander David Robinson wished Ginobili "Feliz Cumpleanos" via Twitter.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter shared a photo from his Oklahoma City Thunder years depicting Ginobili blocking his layup attempt and wished the "legend" a happy birthday.

Spurs fans chimed in on Twitter to wish the all-time great a happy birthday.

Ginobili shared a photo celebrating his birthday, which he shares with his wife.

Happy birthday, Manu - and "Mrs. Manu" too!

