Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan continues to show off his Spurs fandom

This isn't the first time the Smashing Pumpkins lead singer rocked Spurs gear.

SAN ANTONIO — In May 2022, The Smashing Pumpkins put on an incredible concert at the new Tech Port Center + Arena, and following the event, lead singer Billy Corgan thanked local fans in the best way he could.

He shared a photo of himself in a San Antonio Spurs baseball cap to show his appreciation to the fans who attended the concert.

But if you think he was just pandering to Silver and Black fans for attending his concert, think again.

Corgan continues to show his Spurs fandom.

Recently, his wife Chloe Mendel shared a photo of him still proudly wearing his Spurs cap.

Now that rocks!

Aside from Corgan, other notable musicians who are Spurs fans include Selena Gomez, George Strait, and Garbage's lead singer, Shirley Manson.

Also, Mexican singer Peso Pluma (who lived in San Antonio during his teenage days) showed his support for the Spurs by wearing a Victor Wembanyama jersey at his recent concert at the AT&T Center.

And some say the Spurs are boring! The team actually rocks!

