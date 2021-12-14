'He's very smart' | Austin Spurs player notes rookie Joe Wieskamp's well-rounded game

Wieskamp is playing great with the Austin Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin Spurs continue to provide a training ground for San Antonio Spurs rookie Joe Wieskamp as he learns more about what it takes to make it on the NBA level.

He's getting the playing time not yet afforded to him in San Antonio as he familiarizes himself with the Spurs' system.

But as the rookie cuts his teeth on the G League level, his teammate, Damyean Dotson, notes Wieskamp is on the right path.

"Joe's well-rounded. Defensive, rebounding, finishing at the rim," Dotson said. "He's a very smart player, so all that combined in one makes a great player."

The Spurs development path has worked for many young players and Wieskamp is learning fast how different the NBA is as compared to his days at Iowa.

"It's really fast-paced, guys are really athletic," Wieskamp said. "They get the ball out of the rim quick and get out and transition, so you got to get your defense back."

Currently, he is averaging 14.9 points per game and 37% shooting from the three-point arc. He's also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 92% shooting from the free-throw line.

DAGGERRRRRR‼️



Joe Wieskamp drills the clutch three pointer to force OT for the @austin_spurs. This was his 6th 3PT of the game. pic.twitter.com/r7d9hyFDRe — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 3, 2021

But it is his specialty, three-point shooting, is what is catching Dotson's attention.

"He's been making shots all week," Dotson said. "Practicing and everything."

"Obviously, I see myself as a really good shooter, so I'm going to continue to shoot no matter how many I miss," Wieskamp said. "My mindset is the next one's going in. So if I get an open look from three, I'm going to take it."

Wieskamp is knocking down threes while with Austin.

He's connected on 22 and sank a three to force overtime versus the Swarm this season.

However, for Dotson, seeing his teammate do what he does best is no surprise.