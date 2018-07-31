The San Antonio Spurs waived Brandon Paul on Tuesday, a day before his $1.37 million contract was set to become guaranteed.

The move leaves the Spurs with 14 filled roster spots and one more to go before the start of the season, and that’s not including the fact that the Spurs can invite an additional five players to training camp and they also have both two-way contracts available.

If the Spurs didn’t think that Manu Ginobili was coming back, it’s unlikely that Paul would be let go.

While it’s easy to think that the Spurs are overloaded at guard, think about it from a rotation standpoint. Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills are likely to get the biggest minutes at guard this season. DeMar DeRozan is a shooting guard but he’s likely to be more of a wing player in the Spurs offense. After that, the Spurs have Marco Belinelli, Derrick White, and Bryn Forbes left.

Without Manu Ginobili, the Spurs would be putting a lot of pressure on White and/or Forbes to carry heavy and important minutes when they might not be ready for that yet.

The Spurs could use that roster spot on one of their draft picks in Jaron Blossomgame (last year’s second-rounder) or Chimezie Metu (this year’s second-rounder), or San Antonio could hold off on filling that spot and leave it open to training camp.

The team is also likely open to adding another true big for the minimum. Right now, the Spurs only have LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, and Jakob Poeltl as true big men on the roster. Cunningham is a 6’8 hybrid and so is Blossomgame at 6’7.

In any case, signs are pointing toward Uno Mas Manu.

