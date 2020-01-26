Forward Pascal Siakam scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors held off a second-half surge by the Spurs to escape the AT&T Center with a 110-106 victory Sunday.

The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak in San Antonio for the Raptors, who hadn't won in the Alamo City since Dec. 28, 2007.

The Spurs slipped to 20-25 and the Raptors, who have won seven straight, improved to 32-14.

Down 63-51 at the half, the San Antonio outscored Toronto 34-23 to claw back into the game. The Silver and Black went up briefly before the Raptors took an 86-85 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sparked by Siakam, the Raptors led by 63-51 at the half. Siakam was virtually unstoppable in the first two quarters, scoring 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including 5 of 7 from the three-point line.

Forward OG Anunoby added 10 points for Toronto, which shot 48.9 percent overall (23-47) and 40.7 percent (11-27) from beyond the arc in the first half.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White led the Spurs' first-half scoring with 10 points each.

The Silver and Black shot 40 percent (16-40) from the field and were 6 of 19 (31.6 percent) from three-point distance in the first two quarters.

