Showtime! Dejounte Murray rallies the young Spurs

A young regime is in San Antonio and the new, longest tenured member of the team, Dejounte Murray, is rallying his teammates ahead of the new season.

SALT LAKE CITY — It is out with the old and in with the new. That might be the feeling among the young San Antonio Spurs players as all of last season veteran players have departed.

A young regime is in San Antonio and the new, longest tenured member of the team, Dejounte Murray, is rallying his teammates ahead of the new season.

In an Instagram post, Murray proclaimed that the team will deliver on the court.

This led to Keldon Johnson, Drew Eubanks, Devin Vassell, and Tre Jones letting Murray they are ready as well!

As the roster stands now, the Spurs will be facing a season without a heavy presence of veterans to lean on.

Rudy Gay, Patty Mills, and DeMar DeRozan were viewed as mentors last season providing a guiding hand. Now, they'll have to learn to fly on their own.

The new season will allow the youngsters a chance to grow, thrive, develop, and lean on one another through the ups and downs of the season.

And it appears they are up to the challenge.