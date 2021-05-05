What could have been | Shaq says he would have teamed up with Spurs greats Robinson, Duncan

Can you imagine the "Triple Towers"?

SAN ANTONIO — This modern NBA era will be known for super-teams. Where the elite players team up and chase titles.

We've seen it with the Warriors adding Kevin Durant to pair with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green. Another example is the Nets adding James Harden, Kevin Durant to play alongside Kyrie Irving.

However, in the 1990s and early 2000s, that concept of super-teams was not smiled upon.

The best played against the best in the battle for NBA supremacy.

But if things were different back then, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal says he would have made his way to join the San Antonio Spurs.

Speaking with former Spurs forward Robert Horry on his podcast "The Big Shot Bob Pod," O'Neal spoke about today's NBA players teaming up.

He says if this was acceptable back in his playing days, he would have joined forces with Spurs legends Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

Trust me, if I knew it was okay to team up after Houston swept us (Magic) in 94, I would have went and played next to Hakeem (Olajuwon) and Rob (Horry).

I would have went to go play with Tim Duncan and David Robinson. I am from San Antonio. I could have came down there and played and won.

But I was like nope. I’m taking my licks. Licking my wounds, and I want to beat these dudes and we did.

Super teams are seen as an easy road to NBA titles. However, at times they do not work.

The Nets did not win the 2021 NBA crown despite a loaded roster nor did the LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade-led Miami team initially win it all.

If definitely was a different time in the NBA but this is an excellent "What If?" scenario here: What if Shaq joined the Spurs' "Twin Towers"?

Shaq's addition would have possibly allowed the team to win back-to-back titles, prolonged Robinson's career, and he would have been a great transition from the Robinson-Duncan era to the Shaq-Duncan era.

There also may be a lot more NBA title banners hanging in the AT&T Center.

What do you think Spurs fans? What are your thoughts on this "What If?" scenario?