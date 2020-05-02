SAN ANTONIO — It's like peanut butter and jelly, or big red and barbacoa - Selena-themed Spurs merchandise is here!

The San Antonio Spurs announced last month that they would honor the legacy of the "Queen of Cumbia" during the first-ever Selena Night at the AT&T Center April 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

Ahead of the special night, the Spurs have unveiled items from the "Selena x Spurs Collection," a line of merchandise designed in conjunction with the Quintanilla family.

Two items from the 20-piece collection are now available for pre-sale. A "Selena X Spurs" t-shirt costs $32.99. The second item in the collection is a $29.99 insulated tumbler emblazoned with the "Selena X Spurs" design. Both items are expected to ship beginning February 10.

Items are available to preorder through the official Spurs Fan Shop.

In a press release, Spurs Sports & Entertainment said that Selena's legacy "goes far beyond music."

“She continues to inspire generations of fans to celebrate culture and connect with each other – both of which are central pillars of the Spurs experience," Becky Kimbro, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Strategic Brand Engagement said. "We are honored to bring that legacy to Spurs fans with our first-ever Selena Night in April.”

Tickets for Selena Night are available at Spurs.com. An exclusive ticket and t-shirt package is also available, which includes the Selena x Spurs shirt.

