We asked Manu...Uno más?
One more season in a Spurs jersey and one last dive on the court in a fury.
One more Euro-step to electrify the crowd, and another drawn out Maaanuuuu chant to scream aloud.
One last start, since it’s been a few years, and one last hug from all your respected peers.
One last time with Pop for a chat, and one more swing at a flying bat!
Actually, scratch that, definitely not again. No, no, no.
One more run at chasing the dream, and one last presence with such a young team.
We asked for 'Uno más, Manu,' because the fans are not ready to see you go. A thank you is in order and we wanted to make it a show.
But we’ll see you again, even though this is no more. What a ride it has been watching you on the AT&T floor.
