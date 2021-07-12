'I think he's having a blast' | Former Spur Bowen weighs in on Popovich coaching a very young team

The former Spur believes Popovich is finally both a coach and teacher.

SAN ANTONIO — Entering the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Spurs boast their youngest roster ever since Gregg Popovich became coach in 1996, with an average age of 24.5.

The opening-day roster this season includes eight players under the age of 25 and 13-of-17 players under the age of 27.

The roster also includes the NBA's youngest player with 18-year old Joshua Primo.

But with a young, daily inexperienced team comes some growing pains.

Currently, the Spurs are well below the .500 mark (8-15) and are riding a two-game losing skid. Not to mention going through several losing streaks to start the season.

But is Popovich alright dealing with a team needing to cut its teeth before the wins become more frequent?

Absolutely says former Spur, Bruce Bowen.

Bowen was a guest on "The Blitz" on San Antonio Sports Star and weighed in on if the Spurs long-time head coach is having fun this season.

"I think he's having a blast as far as connecting," Bowen said.

Bowen recalled how confused the locker room would be seeing Popovich positive after big losses but now things are different. He sees this as a period where Popovich can teach.

"Now he can delve into the mistakes. Now he can present to you the mistakes. Now you watch the film and you see the mistakes that are made," Bowen said. "Now when we go through our practices and when we go over skills and development. Now you understand why we are doing certain things."

Basically, Bowen is saying Popovich can teach and coach. He did not have to do much of that when he had the likes of David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan.

The current roster is needing time to develop and Popovich is all in.

He's repeatedly said it will be exciting to see how the players develop and who emerges as the season moves forward.

And so far, his patience is paying off.

Murray is emerging as the team leader, Devin Vassell's second season is shaping up to be solid and White is finally rounding into form.