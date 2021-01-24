Spurs Game Day: Silver & Black face off against depleted Wizards

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs!

When, where: Sunday, 7:00 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 66-42

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Wizards won 138-132. November 20, 2019

Wizards' last game: Won versus Suns, 128-107

Spurs' last game: Lost versus Mavericks, 122-117

Wizards' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 2

Wizards' injury/inactive report: Deni Avdija, OUT; Davis Bertans, OUT; Troy Brown Jr., OUT; Thomas Bryant, OUT; Rui Hachimura, OUT; Raul Neto, DAY-TO-DAY; Ish Smith, OUT; Moritz Wagner, OUT; Russell Westbrook, DAY-TO-DAY

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Dejounte Murray, DAY-TO-DAY (ankle); Quinndary Weatherspoon: QUESTIONABLE (knee); Derrick White: OUT (toe);

Spurs lose Murray, lose to Mavericks

San Antonio lost one of their best players on one of the first plays of their game against the Dallas Mavericks. They went down by 18 with Dejounte Murray in the locker room, but rallied and competed to the end.

The Spurs went on a 14-2 run late in the fourth to make it a one-point game with a minute left, but couldn't find the shot to cap the run with a win. Luka Doncic put up 36 points, 11 assists, and 9 boards, and he got enough help to beat San Antonio 122-117, making them 8-8 on the year.

After the game, coach Gregg Popovich said that he expects Dejounte to be fine after turning his ankle. He thought the team did a great job of digging out of an early hole and fighting until the final buzzer.