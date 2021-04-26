x
SPURS GAME DAY: Team looks for third straight win versus red hot Wizards

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO —

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards

When, where: Monday, 6 p.m., Washington, D.C.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 62-34

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 121-101, January 24, 2021

Wizards' last game: Won vs. Magic, 135-100

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Heat, 106-91

Wizards' last 10 games/streak: 9-1, won 8

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2

Wizards' injury/inactive report: Deni Avdija, OUT (leg); Thomas Bryant, OUT (knee); Rui Hachimura, OUT (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Rudy Gay, questionable (back); Lonnie Walker, questionable (headache); Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).

Spurs poised for run at play-in tournament despite struggles and difficult circumstances

COMMENTARY: Spurs rest key players amid tough schedule, beat Suns anyway, still get fined $25K by NBA

Spurs beat Pelicans 110-108 in crucial game behind DeRozan's heroics

In their biggest game of the year so far, the San Antonio Spurs were able to scrap, stick with it, and beat the Pelicans on the road in New Orleans behind a clutch 32-point game from DeMar DeRozan.

With the win, San Antonio climbed to 30-29 on the year and made it incredibly difficult for the 26-34 Pelicans to catch them for a spot in the play-in game. The Spurs are now 4.5 games ahead of New Orleans with 13 games remaining. Now ninth in the West, they're just a half-game behind Memphis for eighth and 2.5 games behind Dallas in sixth. If the Silver & Black can get there, that would be a guaranteed playoff spot.

Continue reading here.

   

