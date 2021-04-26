SPURS GAME DAY: Team looks for third straight win versus red hot Wizards

SAN ANTONIO —
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
When, where: Monday, 6 p.m., Washington, D.C.
All-time series record: Spurs lead 62-34
Last season: Teams split series 1-1
Season series: Spurs lead 1-0
Last meeting: Spurs won 121-101, January 24, 2021
Wizards' last game: Won vs. Magic, 135-100
Spurs' last game: Won vs. Heat, 106-91
Wizards' last 10 games/streak: 9-1, won 8
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2
Wizards' injury/inactive report: Deni Avdija, OUT (leg); Thomas Bryant, OUT (knee); Rui Hachimura, OUT (knee).
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Rudy Gay, questionable (back); Lonnie Walker, questionable (headache); Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).
In their biggest game of the year so far, the San Antonio Spurs were able to scrap, stick with it, and beat the Pelicans on the road in New Orleans behind a clutch 32-point game from DeMar DeRozan.
With the win, San Antonio climbed to 30-29 on the year and made it incredibly difficult for the 26-34 Pelicans to catch them for a spot in the play-in game. The Spurs are now 4.5 games ahead of New Orleans with 13 games remaining. Now ninth in the West, they're just a half-game behind Memphis for eighth and 2.5 games behind Dallas in sixth. If the Silver & Black can get there, that would be a guaranteed playoff spot.