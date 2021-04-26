SPURS GAME DAY: Team looks for third straight win versus red hot Wizards

Spurs beat Pelicans 110-108 in crucial game behind DeRozan's heroics

In their biggest game of the year so far, the San Antonio Spurs were able to scrap, stick with it, and beat the Pelicans on the road in New Orleans behind a clutch 32-point game from DeMar DeRozan.

With the win, San Antonio climbed to 30-29 on the year and made it incredibly difficult for the 26-34 Pelicans to catch them for a spot in the play-in game. The Spurs are now 4.5 games ahead of New Orleans with 13 games remaining. Now ninth in the West, they're just a half-game behind Memphis for eighth and 2.5 games behind Dallas in sixth. If the Silver & Black can get there, that would be a guaranteed playoff spot.