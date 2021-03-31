SPURS GAME DAY: Dieng to make Spurs debut against Kings

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 122-60

Last season: Spurs won series 2-1

Season series: Kings lead 1-0

Last meeting: Kings won 132-115, March 29, 2021

Kings' last game: Won vs. Spurs, 132-115

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Kings, 132-115

Kings' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 5

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 1

Kings' injury/inactive report: Jahmi'us Ramsey, OUT (hamstring); Hassan Whiteside, OUT (knee); Marvin Bagley, OUT (hand).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, OUT, (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

Spurs fall to Kings 132-115 after Sacramento shoots the lights out

Sacramento came out of the gate shooting the lights out at the AT&T Center, and the Spurs couldn't slow them down as the Kings won their fifth in a row, 132-115.

San Antonio allowed 18-36 shooting from deep and went down by as many as 19 in the third quarter. They cut the deficit to three in the fourth, but the game ran away from them at that point.