SPURS GAME DAY: Spurs home stretch continues versus Kings

SAN ANTONIO — When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 122-59

Last season: Spurs won series 2-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs won 129-120, July 31, 2020

Kings' last game: Won vs. Cleveland, 100-98

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Bulls, 120-104

Kings' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 4

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1

Kings' injury/inactive report: Jahmi'us Ramsey, OUT (hamstring); Hassan Whiteside, OUT (knee); Marvin Bagley, OUT (hand).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Gorgui Dieng, OUT; Lonnie Walker IV, OUT, (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

Spurs HC Popovich notches win 1,300 in dominant effort over Bulls

After dominating the first half and surviving an impressive late run by Chicago, the Spurs won 120-104 and handed Gregg Popovich win number 1,300 as a head coach.

San Antonio had seven guys score in double figures behind Jakob Poeltl, who tied his career high with 20 points. They moved to 23-20 on the season, and after the game Coach Pop praised the ball movement, shot making, and defensive intensity in the win.

DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray combined for 22 assists and just 4 turnovers as a trio, and Poeltl was a huge beneficiary who finished 8-9 from the floor. White and Murray both spoke after the game about the target that Poeltl has become.