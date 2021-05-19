KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs. Follow here for live updates, highlights and analysis.

SAN ANTONIO — Live Blog

First quarter

Dejounte Murray opened the game by ripping a steal from Ja Morant, taking it the other way for a jam.

Murray blocked the next shot, and Lonnie Walker IV blocked the shot after that. Jakob Poeltl picked up an early foul, and Pop called timeout to slow a 10-2 run by Memphis behind Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks.

Brooks made a free throw, then stole the ball from DeMar DeRozan who fell to the ground. Valanciunas dunked in transition, then Jackson Jr. drilled his second triple of the game.

Memphis built their lead out to 18-4 before Keldon Johnson finished off a pump fake inside. Valanciunas finished on a roll inside, and Morant got a three on a second chance to force another timeout with the Spurs down 23-6.

Dillon Brooks hit a crazy post fade to put the Grizzlies up 21. Lonnie Walker IV drove in for a layup for the Spurs, then went to the bench as DeMar stayed out there with Patty Mills, Devin Vassell, Rudy Gay and Drew Eubanks.

Pregame

When, where: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Memphis

All-time series record: Spurs lead 74-28

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Grizzlies won 2-1

Last meeting: Grizzlies won 133-102, February 1, 2021

Grizzlies' last game: Lost vs. Warriors, 113-101

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Suns, 123-121

Grizzlies' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1 after winning 5 straight

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost 4

Grizzlies' injury/inactive report: Grayson Allen: OUT (abdomen); Sean McDermott: OUT

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Derrick White: OUT (ankle); Trey Lyles: questionable (ankle); Luka Samanic: OUT (finger)

The entire season for the San Antonio Spurs comes down to one game against the Grizzlies.

The winner will take on whoever loses in the late game between the Lakers and Warriors for the right to become the eighth seed. Before the Spurs can think about that they have a win-or-go-home game in Memphis.

This contest between two similar young teams is full of intriguing individual matchups and large-scale chess decisions to make. Can the Spurs force Ja Morant to shoot? Will Dillon Brooks stymie DeMar DeRozan? Which team will win in transition? Who will be more composed? We broke down all of that and more here.

Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich spoke about DeRozan and Morant, the two stars at the center of this do-or-die game.

When asked how DeMar has helped San Antonio's young players develop, Popovich spoke about DeRozan's continued development as a player.

"DeMar has totally bought in to trying to play a movement game on offense," Pop said. Of course we're gonna go to him a lot, just like you always do with your best players, but he's moving without the ball more than he ever has, he's become serious about playing defense, he's always been a good leader, so he's improved his all-around basketball game beyond just being able to score."