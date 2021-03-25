SPURS GAME DAY: Rematch with Clippers looms after blowout loss in first of back-to-back games

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — When, where: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 130-46

Last season: Clippers won 3-1

Season series: Series tied, 1-1

Last meeting: Clippers won 134-101, March 24, 2021

Clippers' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 3

Clippers' injury/inactive report: Serge Ibaka: OUT (back); Patrick Beverly: OUT (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, day-to-day (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

Spurs lose to Clippers 134-101 in first of two games

The Spurs started slow and never really recovered in a 134-101 loss to the Clippers.

Former Spur Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, almost former Spur Marcus Morris had 20, and Los Angeles outscored San Antonio by 30 from beyond the arc. Coach Popovich pulled the plug early and rested his starters for the back-to-back against this team tomorrow night. One of the only bright spots was Luka Samanic tying his career-high with 14 points.

"I think he's beginning to prove himself deserving of time," Popovich said of the 6'11" second-year player in a rare case where he shared his thoughts on minutes, and through a genuine compliment no less.

"He's played well, he's got more confident, he's a good athlete with good size, so hopefully he'll continue to improve."