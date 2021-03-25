LIVE BLOG: Spurs down 41-29 after first quarter against Clippers

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Live blog

First quarter

San Antonio got into an early hole as the Clippers built an 11-2 lead, starting with a steal and transition bucket from Kawhi Leonard, who did that in a Spurs uniform a time or two.

The Spurs struggled to score as former almost-Spur Marcus Morris hit three triples to start the game.

Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and DeMar DeRozan all scored, but the Spurs called timeout down 16-7.

DeMar is getting a lot of looks like this, not converting a ton though pic.twitter.com/nQIWR5FMn4 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 25, 2021

Derrick White tried to draw a charge on Paul George but didn't get the call, and he swung the ball to Kawhi in the corner for an easy three. DeRozan scored with a pump fake in the paint, but the Spurs had already fallen behind by a dozen in the first five minutes.

DeMar’s post footwork is art pic.twitter.com/XJRg4ku9eX — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) March 25, 2021

A 12-2 run put LA up 14, and DeRozan got to his spots but couldn't convert. The Clippers called timeout after Derrick drove in transition, zipping past George for a dunk.

Derrick White 🏎 pic.twitter.com/dmQ6MHEsK3 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) March 25, 2021

Morris hit his fourth triple of the game, Kawhi drove in for an and-1, then got easy free throws, pushing LA to a 33-15 lead. Patty Mills knocked down a triple to cut it to 18, but Nic Batum answered.

Rookie Devin Vassell knocked down a triple, but Kawhi came down and dunked all over Dejounte. Murray made up for it on the other end, forcing a steal that led to a transition bucket for Keldon. Vassell stopped Morris in the post, then Murray drove methodically for a tough bucket inside.

The Spurs pressed and Vassell blocked a corner three, then Jakob Poeltl swatted a shot inside and finished a layup on the other end. Dejounte poked in for a steal and made it an 8-0 run for San Antonio, but Lou Williams ended the quarter on an and-1 to make it 41-29 Clippers after the first.

Pregame

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 130-45

Last season: Clippers won 3-1

Season series: Spurs lead, 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 116-113, January 6, 2021

Clippers' last game: Won vs. Hawks, 119-110

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Hornets, 100-97

Clippers' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 2

Clippers' injury/inactive report: Serge Ibaka: OUT (back); Patrick Beverly: OUT (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, OUT (wrist); Rudy Gay, OUT (foot); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

The Spurs are looking at their two toughest games of a nine-game homestand as they gear up to play the Clippers on back-to-back nights.

It's DJ Rudy Gay bobblehead night in San Antonio, but the man of honor is out with a sore foot, along with Lonnie Walker IV. Gay's name has been tossed around in trade rumors with the deadline tomorrow, but the Spurs aren't known for deadline deals.

When asked about that, coach Gregg Popovich said he pretty much expects to have the same roster when they play tomorrow.

It cuts both ways, it depends on how the team is playing, what the needs are, if there's anything glaring, we've historically not done a lot at the trade deadline, but when we have it's been meaningful. I remember one year Nazr Mohammed helped us win a championship, and that wasn't something that we expected or planned way ahead of time, it just seemed like we needed another big at the time."

"On the other hand, the continuity, and everybody feeling comfortable with each other, and knowing exactly how you play can be very important too," he said.

He seems to like that about his current group.