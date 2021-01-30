LIVE BLOG: San Antonio Spurs face another big test against Denver Nuggets

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Recap

Second quarter

The Spurs opened the quarter with a wonderful set to get Patty Mills open for a corner three, which he knocked down. Dejounte Murray drove in transition and took a spill, but it seemed that he just got tripped up. He stayed in the game.

Devin Vassell's battle with MPJ continued, as Porter tried his best to block another Vassell three but fouled him. Vassell gambled for a steal and lost, and Porter drained the three. Vassell forced him into a travel, but then he came down and hit another three in transition.

First quarter

The battle between Dejounte Murray and Jamal Murray started with DJ attacking in pick and roll and drawing a foul. After containing a drive by Murray and snaring a miss by Jokic, Dejounte found DeMar DeRozan under the basket for a bucket.

Denver went on a 7-0 run, stopped when Dejounte blew past Jokic for a layup and DeMar found Lonnie for an open three that he canned. Walker drove and collapsed the defense, and Keldon Johnson passed to Murray who attacked Jokic for another layup.

Defensive communication continued to be an issue, with Dejounte getting beat on a backdoor cut by Gary Harris for a dunk. On the next play, Jamal Murray lost DJ on a miscommunication between him and Lonnie.

Pop called a timeout, and Murray turned it over on a drive. Lonnie got back in transition to slow Harris, and Keldon came soaring in for a block. On the other end Lonnie broke down the defense and dished to Johnson, who drove right into Jokic's chest and finished a tough layup. On the next possession he caught it at the arc with a defender right there and the shot clock winding down. He calmly pulled the trigger and drained a high-arcing shot.

Jokic, Will Barton and Murray each hit threes to answer, but LaMarcus Aldridge hit one the other way and DeRozan continued to score in the paint. Patty Mills came off the bench and drilled a three to give San Antonio a 25-24 lead. After a few tip shots for Denver, rookie Devin Vassell hit a three over a good contest in the corner. His high-release appears unblockable.

Mills played some admirable defense stripping Michael Porter Jr, and he missed a good three but hit his next chance. Rudy Gay got a few buckets, the Spurs got a few stops, and they led 37-30 after finishing the first quarter with a 17-6 run.

Pregame

Coming off a hard earned win over the Boston Celtics, the Spurs geared up for another tough opponent at home with a game against the Denver Nuggets.

Before the game, Coach Gregg Popovich and Lonnie Walker IV spoke about the challenges of facing a Nuggets team led by a leading MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic.

Popovich said that the schedule has difficult to start the season, but this team is coming together under difficult circumstances. At their best they've beaten the Celtics, Clippers, Lakers and Blazers, and tonight is another test.