Second quarter

Jakob Poeltl showed off some impressive switchability on defense, sniffing out an off-ball screen for Jalen Brunson, switching onto the shooter, hanging with him on the drive, and sending his shot back with enough force to level a two-story building.

Rudy Gay got free throws, and Patty Mills hit a three between two misses. It was 7-straight points for the Spurs before Luka Doncic bounced it between Poeltl's legs for an and-1.

Gay got back to the line, the Mavs turned it over for the fourth time in under three minutes, and Gay put home a tough shot to extend San Antonio's lead back to five.

Doncic answered, but Dejounte Murray whipped a saucy bounce pass to Poeltl for an easy dunk. Dallas called timeout down 36-31, and went on a 16-5 run led by Josh Richardson, Trey Burke and Porzingis to take a 47-41 lead.

First quarter

Dejounte Murray got off to a roaring start on both ends, finishing a few jumpers and started 3-4 from the floor. He also slapped the ball right out of Luka Doncic's hands.

“GIMME THAT!”



-Dejounte Murray

pic.twitter.com/cbosNNa92a — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) April 12, 2021

Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis ran pick and roll over and over, and San Antonio often doubled Doncic to take it out of his hands. Porzingis played well out of it, but the Spurs committed to keeping Doncic from establishing a rhythm.

Derrick White blocked a shot, DeMar DeRozan drove in for a bucket, Keldon Johnson got free throws, and Murray drained his first three of the game to put the Spurs up 15-11.

White drove in for a tough floater, but after Porzingis got to 11 points, Pop called timeout. After that, DeRozan drove under the basket, jumping and kicking it to Keldon Johnson, who set his feet and drilled a three.

Drew Eubanks hit free throws and put back Keldon's miss at the stripe, putting San Antonio up 24-17. Josh Richardson hit an in-between jumper, then Luka Doncic got back in the game and got loose for three. Pop called time with the Spurs up 24-22.

DeRozan turned it over, then Doncic assisted on a layup. DeRozan got blocked, then Rudy Gay missed on a drive that he wanted a foul on, then Lonnie Walker IV bumped Doncic after he got past.

Dallas led 26-24 after a 9-0 run, holding the Spurs scoreless for over three minutes. Lonnie drove and missed just before the buzzer, but Jakob Poeltl tipped it in to tie it at 26.

Pregame

When, where: Wednesday, 8:00 p.m., Denver

All-time series record: Spurs lead 113-73

Last season: Mavericks won series 3-1

Season series: Mavericks lead 2-0

Last meeting: Spurs lost 115-104

Mavericks' last game: Won vs. Detroit, 134-119 (last night)

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Cleveland 125-101

Mavericks' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost 5

Mavericks' injury/inactive report: Maxi Kleber, OUT (lower leg); Tyrell Terry, OUT (personal); JJ Redick, DOUBTFUL (heel).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Gorgui Dieng, OUT (shoulder); Keita Bates-Diop, ACTIVE (hamstring); Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).

The Spurs have taken a tumble in the past three weeks, losing ten of their 12 games in that stretch with the schedule that seems to have more games against tough opponents than it does days of rest.

After dropping a pair in Denver for their fourth and fifth losses in a row, the next stop for San Antonio is Dallas for another challenge against the Mavericks.

It'll be the first of five games in seven days for the Spurs, three of which will come against solid Western Conference foes. Coach Gregg Popovich was asked about when it would come time to rest certain guys.

"Our guys get rest when they get injured," he said, half joking, but in a way that was funny because it was true. "Some guys, like, Lonnie's gotten a lot of rest. There are some guys that you worry about, like DeMar, for sure. He's been getting all those minutes every night, so at some point he's probably gonna have to take a blow here and there."

As far as Walker goes, he made his return after missing almost 10 games in a row in the previous loss to Denver. Pop said he looked aggressive and didn't hurt his wrist again, so he's good to go.