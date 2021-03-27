GAME STORY: Spurs hope to end losing streak at home against the Bulls

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Pregame

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 56-35

Last season: Bulls won 110-109

Season series: Bulls lead 1-0

Last meeting: Bulls won 106-99, March 17, 2021

Bulls' last game: Lost vs. Cleveland, 103-94

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Clippers, 98-85

Bulls' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 4

Bulls' injury/inactive report: Daniel Theis, OUT (personal); Zack LaVine, ACTIVE, ankle

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, OUT, (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

The San Antonio Spurs have struggled to score the ball in recent games, and they're looking to bounce back against a Bulls team in a similar slump.

There may be an increased emphasis on moving the ball, an area where they've struggled a bit in recent games.

"All coaches are happy if they get up into the 20s for assists," coach Gregg Popovich said. "You end up with a game of 13 or 16 assists, you think the ball probably stopped too much."

Popovich said that Lonnie Walker IV is recovering slowly but surely from a wrist injury, and he could be out for another week. He also spoke about LaMarcus Aldridge, who has reportedly signed with the Brooklyn Nets after being bought out by San Antonio.