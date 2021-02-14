San Antonio Spurs continue Rodeo Road Trip against Charlotte Hornets

The Spurs are looking to knock off a shorthanded Hornets team, but LaMelo Ball is leading his team to wins and making a strong case for Rookie of the Year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pregame: Spurs (15-11) @ Hornets (13-14)

When, where: Sunday, 6:00 p.m., Charlotte

All-time series record: Spurs lead 43-17

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

Season series: First game

Last meeting: Spurs won 104-103, March 3, 2020

Hornets' last game: Won vs Timberwolves 120-114

Spurs' last game: Won vs Hawks, 125-114

Hornets' last 10 games/streak: 6-4. Won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, Won 1

Line: Spurs -4

O/U: 227

Hornets' injury/inactive report: Gordon Hayward, OUT (back); Caleb Martin, OUT (health and safety protocols); Cody Martin, OUT (health and safety protocols); PJ Washington, DOUBTFUL (health and safety protocols)

Spurs' injury/inactive report: LaMarcus Aldridge, OUT (hip); Quinndary Weatherspoon, OUT (health and safety protocols)

The San Antonio Spurs continue their Rodeo Road Trip with a contest against runaway Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball and his Hornets.

Ball is an otherworldly passer, 19 years old, and has averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in his last ten games, leading Charlotte to wins in six of their last nine. He'll miss Gordon Hayward tonight, who is averaging a team-high 22 points per game.

San Antonio will be without LaMarcus Aldridge for a sixth-straight game since tweaking his hip against the Grizzles two weeks ago. The Spurs are looking to push their record to 5-1 since then, tightening up on defense thanks in part to Jakob Poeltl, who is filling in well as the starting center.

Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich said that Aldridge was still rehabbing and would be out for another little while. He does like the way that Poeltl, Rudy Gay and Drew Eubanks have stepped up.

Poeltl is averaging 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in February, and adding so much more on both ends outside the box score. He doesn't provide any of the spacing that Aldridge does on offense, but applies significantly more pressure at the rim.

San Antonio's starting backcourt tandem of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will get a great opportunity to slow an exciting young guard in Ball. Lonnie Walker IV started in White's place to begin the year as he recovered from multiple toe injuries. Walker should get to showcase his ability a bit more with the second unit, but he's still adjusting to that role.