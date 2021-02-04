LIVE BLOG: Spurs look to build momentum against Hawks after yesterday's win

SAN ANTONIO —
Pregame
When, where: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio
All-time series record: Spurs lead 56-40
Last season: Hawks won series 2-0
Season series: Spurs lead 1-0
Last meeting: Spurs won 125-114
Hawks' last game: Won vs. Spurs, 132-115
Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Kings, 132-115
Hawks' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 2
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1
Hawks' injury/inactive report: John Collins, OUT (ankle); Kris Dunn, OUT; De'Andre Hunter, OUT .
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, OUT (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring); Gorgui Dieng, OUT (shoulder).
Before San Antonio tipped off the second night of their back-to-back, this one against the Hawks, coach Gregg Popovich guessed that newly acquired center Gorgui Dieng would take at least a week to recover after spraining his wrist in his debut.
The Hawks are dealing with a worse injury situation, with star big man John Collins out along with De'Andre Hunter and Kris Dunn.
San Antonio returned the favor to the Kings Wednesday, building a 23-point lead early in the second half and holding on for the blowout win 120-106.
They scored 69 points in the first half and started the second half 9-10 from the floor, and when they went cold with just three baskets in almost a quarter of game time, it barely mattered because the lead was so big, they got to the line, and the defense held.
DeMar DeRozan led the way with 26 points, and he had 7 assists all in the first quarter. All other Spurs starters scored 11 points or more, so did Patty Mills and Rudy Gay off the bench, and Drew Eubanks played key minutes down the stretch.