LIVE BLOG: Spurs look to build momentum against Hawks after yesterday's win

SAN ANTONIO —



Pregame

When, where: Thursday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 56-40

Last season: Hawks won series 2-0

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 125-114

Hawks' last game: Won vs. Spurs, 132-115

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Kings, 132-115

Hawks' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1

Hawks' injury/inactive report: John Collins, OUT (ankle); Kris Dunn, OUT; De'Andre Hunter, OUT .

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, OUT (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring); Gorgui Dieng, OUT (shoulder).

Before San Antonio tipped off the second night of their back-to-back, this one against the Hawks, coach Gregg Popovich guessed that newly acquired center Gorgui Dieng would take at least a week to recover after spraining his wrist in his debut.

The Hawks are dealing with a worse injury situation, with star big man John Collins out along with De'Andre Hunter and Kris Dunn.

San Antonio returned the favor to the Kings Wednesday, building a 23-point lead early in the second half and holding on for the blowout win 120-106.

They scored 69 points in the first half and started the second half 9-10 from the floor, and when they went cold with just three baskets in almost a quarter of game time, it barely mattered because the lead was so big, they got to the line, and the defense held.