SPURS GAME DAY: San Antonio takes on Utah looking to break 3-game losing streak

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

When, where: Monday, 9 p.m., Salt Lake City, Utah.

All-time series record: Spurs lead 108-85

Last season: Spurs won series 3-1

Season series: Jazz lead 1-0

Last meeting: Jazz won 130-109, January 3, 2021

Jazz's last game: Won vs. Raptors, 106-102

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. 76ers, 106-91

Jazz's last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 3

Jazz's injury/inactive report: Donovan Mitchell, OUT (ankle); Udoka Azubuike, OUT (ankle); Mike Conley, OUT (hamstring).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: DeMar DeRozan, OUT (rest); Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Jakob Poeltl, OUT (rest); Dejounte Murray, OUT (knee); Derrick White, OUT (ankle).

Shorthanded Spurs come back from 17 down to force overtime, but lose to Sixers 113-111

The Spurs came into this game against the Sixers without four normal starters and fell behind by 17 points early, but clawed all the way back to force overtime where they lost a heartbreaker 113-111 on a tip-in at the buzzer.