Spurs playing on KENS 5 for 13 games in 2022-23 season; team announces full local TV schedule

KENS 5 will broadcast the Silver and Black’s Dec. 17 game in Mexico City when they face the Miami Heat.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs today announced their broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season, including 13 games that will appear on KENS 5, the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

Bally Sports Southwest will air a total of 60 regular season games, while CW35 will broadcast the remaining nine games.

Sean Elliott is back for his 22nd year as lead analyst alongside veteran play-by-play broadcaster Bill Land, who is in his 20th season calling Spurs basketball.

Matt Bonner is back for his fifth season at the studio desk alongside primary host Dan Weiss. Former sports reporter Michelle Beadle is back as a special correspondent during select games, and former Spurs player Fabricio Oberto returns for his second year as a studio analyst.

Early in the season, KENS 5 will showcase back-to-back games at home vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 25 and 26. The station also will broadcast the Silver and Black’s international game in Mexico City as they play the Miami Heat on December 17. In addition, KENS 5 will be showing exclusive Spurs content within the station’s newscasts and digital sites.

Here's the full schedule of Spurs games on KENS 5 this season:

(times indicate game tip-offs)

Friday, October 28: Chicago Bulls @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 19: San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, November 25: Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 26: Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 8: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, December 12: Cleveland Cavaliers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 17: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs @ Mexico City, 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 7: Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 28: Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 23: San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 2: Indiana Pacers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15: Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31: San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m.

Bally Sports Southwest, along with ESPN, will be broadcasting the Spurs home game at the Alamodome as they take on the Golden State Warriors on January 13.

All 60 regular season Bally Sports Southwest broadcasts will include “Spurs Live” pre- and post-game shows. Spurs programming airing on Bally Sports Southwest will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on Ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-TV service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as the following connected devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

CW35 will broadcast its first game of the season as the Spurs take on the Milwaukee Bucks on November 11. The station will broadcast the final three games of the season, including both Spurs home games in Austin on April 6 against the Portland Trailblazers and April 8 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. CW35 can be found “over-the-air” on Channel 4.2. In addition, CW35 is found on all other multi-channel providers. Please consult their channel guides.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of each game with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2022-23 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.