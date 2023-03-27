Spurs' Tim Duncan grapples with MMA fighters at UFC San Antonio

Duncan held his own, but he got smacked by a UFC fighter.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — While the San Antonio Spurs were on the road, the AT&T Center was the center of the UFC world with "UFC San Antonio" taking center stage.

And while the fighters were exchanging fists and kicks, there was another battle happening inside the hallways of the arena.

Team legend Tim Duncan is an avid fan of mixed martial arts. Since retiring, he's been staying in shape by practicing kickboxing with the popular, Echols Fitness Center.

During the event, Duncan caught up with a couple of MMA fighters, retired Luke Rockhold and Jason Parillo, and had an impromptu MMA sparring session.

Duncan was clearly enjoying his time trying to get the best of the fighters. However, Rockhold couldn't get the best of Duncan, and Parillo stepped in and caught him with a jab to the face.

At least Duncan didn't tap out!

Of course, this was all in fun and no one was upset. Clearly, all were just having fun.

But at his height and weight, could Duncan ever decide to get into the octagon and try his skills against some of the pro-MMA fighters?

Also attending the fights was another team legend, David Robinson.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.