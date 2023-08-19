Yikes! Spurs fans will pay big to watch Wembanyama at the AT&T Center kick off the season

Safe to say San Antonians are more than eager to watch this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have released their 2023 - 2024 season schedule but if you're planning to attend the first game of the season fans should expect to pay more, even for those nose-bleed seats.

The first game of the season kicks off against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25 at the AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. and the cheapest ticket is priced at $145 dollars, according to ticketmaster. Tickets in the last row are going for $149 dollars and in the fourth to last row near $200 dollars!

However, this doesn't seem to sway fans anxious to watch first round draft player, Victor Wembanyama because majority of those seats have been filled. Of course, there are resale tickets available but those will cost fans even more.

Good news is the high price tickets won't last long. The next home game is Oct. 27 against the Houston Rockets and cheapest tickets drop down to $35 dollars. Tickets six spots ahead of the last row are priced at only $55 dollars. But fans should act fast because tickets continue to sell.

In fact, fans can purchase game tickets through April 14, 2024 and yep, many of those tickets are gone as well.