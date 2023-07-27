Spurs sign 2023 pick Sidy Cissoko

Cissoko was drafted by the Spurs with the 44th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced that the team has signed rookie forward Sidy Cissoko. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

With G League Ignite, he averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 29.3 minutes, starting in all 28 regular season games. In five games at the Las Vegas Summer League, Cissoko averaged 5.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.8 minutes.

At Summer League he showed incredible athleticism and a knack for defense.

Cissoko will wear No. 25 for the Spurs.

The Spurs also announced the team has inked Dominick Barlow to a two-way deal.

