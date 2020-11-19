San Antonio Spurs select Devin Vassell with 11th pick in 2020 NBA Draft

The 19-year-old forward out of Florida State is the highest Spurs draft pick since Tim Duncan, and he joins a promising young core looking to build on last season.

SAN ANTONIO — In the first-ever virtual NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs used their highest pick since Tim Duncan to select Devin Vassell.

The 19-year-old forward out of Florida State is the highest Spurs draft pick since Tim Duncan, and he joins a promising young core looking to build on last season's impressive run in the Orlando bubble.

Vassell is probably the best 3-and-D wing prospect in this draft, so much so that he could very well be off the board before the Spurs make their selection. Wherever he goes, he’ll fit in and contribute on day 1.

A troubling recent video showed him shooting a deep three like a 6’7” catapult, but his normal release point probably hasn’t shifted to behind his ears, so he should be fine. It’s worth noting that Vassell hit 41.5% in college, and while he did that over a full season, he only shot 3.5 attempts from deep per game.

Vassell’s size, finishing, and playmaking ability give him the edge over Nesmith on most draft boards. He’s a legit lob threat who spaces the floor vertically and horizontally, always plays hard, and you would be hard-pressed to find a better, peskier, more versatile wing defender in this class. He should bulk up a bit but has the potential to be a special two-way player.

Going back to 2016, the Spurs have used first-round picks in consecutive drafts to select three long, athletic, versatile guards in Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Lonnie Walker IV. In 2019 they took two wing players: Keldon Johnson, who broke out in the bubble, and Luka Šamanić, who remains a work in progress.

With this pick, the Spurs are complimenting their core of young guards and addressing an area of need in the frontcourt.