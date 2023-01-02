Feisty Spurs held at bay in 119-109 loss to visiting Kings; Sochan leaves early with injury

San Antonio has lost seven straight games, and drops to 14-38 on the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Domantas Sabonis scored a season-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat San Antonio 119-109 on Wednesday night, handing the beleaguered Spurs their seventh straight loss.

De’Aaron Fox added 31 points for Sacramento, which has won two straight and nine of 12 to remain atop the Pacific Division.

The Spurs, who have lost 12 of 13, were led by a season-high 22 points from rookie Malaki Branham. But already without Devin Vassell, the Spurs lost starters Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan to injury in the first quarter.

Even without three of its top six scorers, San Antonio kept pace with Sacramento’s league-leading offense for most of the game. Josh Richardson added 19 points for the Spurs in his return after missing three games with a sore left knee.

Sacramento, which matched its season average of 119.5 points per game, went on a 14-2 run in taking a 49-37 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Spurs pulled within three points twice in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 89-88 two minutes into the fourth on Doug McDermott’s cutting layup. But the Kings responded each time with a short run to maintain their advantage.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 127-106 loss versus the Wizards.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 17 points. Zach Collins finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Stanley Johnson recorded 10 points in the loss.

The Wizards snapped a 22-game losing streak in San Antonio.

“They’re doing what they can. It’s one of those games. We had more fast break points, we had more second-chance points, we had fewer turnovers, we had more points in the paint, but shot 20 something [percent] from three and they shot 50 [percent] or something like that. Game over. The new NBA," head coach Gregg Popovich said.

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Kings



Barlow, Bassey - out g league

Vassell - out



Langford - questionable

Richardson - probable #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/8uOZ9BUpUQ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 1, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Classic Ed. jerseys tonight v Kings #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/xjIkUEuCTv — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 1, 2023

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-KINGS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have 12 consecutive games with a lower field-goal percentage than their opponent.

2. The Spurs are 1-15 at home when trailing after the first period.

3. The Spurs are allowing 32.0 points per game in the first period to their opponents.

4. The Kings are 7-1 on the road when leading after the third period.

5. The Kings are 16-7 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.