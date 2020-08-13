San Antonio Spurs' record playoff streak ends on last day of seeding games in NBA Bubble

The Spurs are now tied for the longest playoff streak in NBA history at 22 years after wins by the Grizzlies and Suns on Thursday afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The San Antonio Spurs came into the last day of seeding games with a chance to make the playoffs, but didn't get help from the other teams fighting for the play-in game out West.

San Antonio is set to play against a Utah Jazz team without Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, but the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns took care of business before tipoff, eliminating the Spurs and ending their playoff streak at 22 years. That is now tied with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers from 1950-1971 for the longest in NBA history.

Before the game against Utah, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said that regardless of how the day shook out, he was pleased with how things went in the bubble.